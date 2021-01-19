Value added in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan produced goods worth 72,432.2 million manat ($42.6 million) in 2020, which is 4.3 percent less than GDP for 2019, according to preliminary data, Trend reports citing the country’s State Statistical Committee.

The value added in the non-oil and gas sector of the country’s economy decreased by 2.6 percent, and in the oil and gas sector - by 7 percent.

“Industrial production accounted for 33.7 percent of GDP, trade - 11.5 percent, vehicle repair and construction - 7.7 percent, transport and storage - 7.1 percent, agriculture, forestry and fishing - 6.9 percent , information and communication - 2 percent, catering and tourist accommodation - 1.2 percent, other spheres accounted for 20.2 percent. Net tax on goods and imports amounted to 9.7 percent of GDP,” said the committee.

The volume of GDP per capita in 2020 amounted to 7,262.8 manat ($4,272).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 19)