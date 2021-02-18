Reps of Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization meet (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

During the visit to Turkey, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov met with head of the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization Hasan Basri Kurt, the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises told Trend on Feb. 18.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the possibilities of cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized business, the use of Turkey's successful experience in this sphere in Azerbaijan, as well as on the implementation of joint events and projects.

Azerbaijan cooperates with friendly and fraternal Turkey in all spheres, including small and medium business, the agencies of the two countries are close partners in this spheres.

The Azerbaijani agency is interested in using the experience of the Turkish agency in supporting SMEs, increasing their knowledge and skills, facilitating access to finance, in particular, the support measures being rendered by the Turkish agency to small and medium-sized enterprises during the post-pandemic period are of particular interest.

The possibilities for expanding the use of e-commerce platforms by small and medium-sized enterprises during the pandemic were also discussed at the meeting.