Azerbaijan increases production of syringes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Diamed Co LLC, operating on the territory of the Pirallahi Industrial Park in Azerbaijan, is expanding its production, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“Four types of medical syringes are currently being produced at the enterprise, which employs about 60 people. In the near future, it is planned to increase the number of employees in connection with the transition to three-shift work,” the ministry said.

Moreover, Diamed Co LLC will soon expand the range of its products. The facility will also manufacture one-gram syringes, intravenous catheters, and infusion sets.

Diamed Co LLC was registered as a resident of the Pirallahi Industrial Park in 2017 and uses European and Japanese technologies in the production process.