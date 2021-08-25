Azerbaijan presenting its products at int'l exhibition in China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

The China-Eurasian Exhibition, being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has started in Chinese Urumchi city, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

In the exhibition’s Azerbaijani section, prepared by the staff of the country's trade mission in China, more than 200 products of 25 Azerbaijani companies are presented.

Along with food and agricultural products, Azerbaijani carpets are also demonstrated.

Besides, Azerbaijan presents its transit and transport potential, business environment, investment environment and tourism opportunities at the event.

The exhibition will be held until August 29.

An online forum and bilateral meetings will be organized as part of the event.