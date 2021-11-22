Azerbaijan boosts export of crop products to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijani exports of crop products to Russia significantly increased from January through November 9, 2021, owing to the measures taken in Azerbaijan in the field of phytosanitary control, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the country Goshgar Takhmazli said on Nov. 22 at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Takhmazli, the export of persimmons from Azerbaijan to Russia increased by 46 percent, potatoes - by 23 percent, cucumbers and gherkins - by 35 percent, peaches and nectarines - by 182 percent.

Besides, the export of watermelons surged by 144 percent, grapes - by 178 percent, plums and blackthorns - by 33 percent, pomegranate - 17 percent, and strawberries - 117 percent on annual basis, he noted.

“Moreover, under the conditions of restrictions imposed by the relevant structure of Russia, 119,000 tons of tomatoes and 52 tons of apples were exported to this country from Azerbaijan," added the official.