Azerbaijani Parliament adopts budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The bill “On budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022” was discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Dec. 3, Trend reports.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the final, third reading.

The budget revenues and expenditures of the fund for next year have been set at 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion).