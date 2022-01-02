Azerbaijan’s export of chemical products up in 11M2021
Latest
Salaries of employees of penitentiary service and General Directorate of Medicine increase in Azerbaijan
By accepting results of second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in regional framework - President Ilham Aliyev
Hope that agreements reached at Sochi and Brussels meetings will be reflected in real life in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev
Work done in all liberated lands is carried out at expense of state budget of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Our main task is to return former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the people on occasion of Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Azerbaijani people for congratulations on occasion of New Year (PHOTO)