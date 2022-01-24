On FEACN 44 new risk profiles entered into the system - SCC of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24

Trend:

On the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature (FEACN), last year 17 were deactivated and 44 new risk profiles were entered into the system, Chairman of The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev wrote about this on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The profiles prepared according to the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity were analyzed, taking into account the incorrect declaration of commodity codes and the customs value of goods. As a result, 17 new risk profiles were deactivated last year and 44 new risk profiles entered into the system", Mehdiyev wrote.