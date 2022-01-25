Istanbul's third airport suspends its work until January 26 - Turkish Airlines
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
The work of the third Istanbul airport was suspended until 00:00 (GMT +3) January 26 due to heavy snowfall, Turkish Airlines (THY) told Trend.
According to the airlines, the THY TK 334-335 flight to Baku has also been postponed.
The suspension of the work of the third airport of Istanbul on January 24 and 25 caused the delay of Baku-Istanbul and Istanbul-Baku flights operated by Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL).
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
I am sure that Iranian companies will start active work on liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)
Announcement of 2022 as "Year of Shusha" in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev is celebration for all Azerbaijanis - Famous composer
Centurion tank, other weapons used in 1965 & 1971 to add historical flavour to 26 Jan parade in India