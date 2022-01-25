Istanbul's third airport suspends its work until January 26 - Turkish Airlines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The work of the third Istanbul airport was suspended until 00:00 (GMT +3) January 26 due to heavy snowfall, Turkish Airlines (THY) told Trend.

According to the airlines, the THY TK 334-335 flight to Baku has also been postponed.

The suspension of the work of the third airport of Istanbul on January 24 and 25 caused the delay of Baku-Istanbul and Istanbul-Baku flights operated by Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL).