Southern Gas Corridor essential for Europe's energy security, transition to clean energy - UK ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
The Southern Gas Corridor is of great importance for the energy security of Europe, decarbonization and the transition to clean energy, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
"I participated in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. This corridor is of great importance for Europe's energy security, decarbonization and transition to clean energy," the ambassador said.
He added that he was pleased to see BP Azerbaijan's contribution to this transition.
