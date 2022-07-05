Tax revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan exceeded the forecast for revenues to state budget by 46.7 percent from January through June 2022, country’s Finance Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the amount transferred to the budget in excess of the forecast amounted to 2.06 billion manat ($1.2 billion).

Totally, over 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) were transferred to state budget through the State Tax Service during the reporting period (an increase of 49.3 percent over the year).

At the same time, revenues from non-oil sector amounted to about 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion), which is 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million), or 38 percent more than the same period 2021.