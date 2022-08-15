Verona Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Baku first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. XV Verona Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, Trend reports via the organizing source.

The two-day event will be held on October 27-28, 2022.

“Azerbaijan’s capital will host the Eurasian Economic Forum in 2022, with the aim of contributing to the business dialogue in Greater Eurasia. Baku’s choice is no accident. By doing so, the country reaffirms its essential and meaningful international presence, amplified by its own great trade and economic potential,” the message said.

According to the source, forum participants will elaborate on their vision of the prospects and opportunities for Azerbaijan and its growing economy in a dynamically changing world.

