BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov attended the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the minister's Twitter post.

"We discussed the directions of action stemming from global calls for climate policy. Together with colleagues, we also highlighted the importance of strengthening the economic cooperation between the Caspian littoral countries, as well as the introduction of new concepts," Jabbarov tweeted.