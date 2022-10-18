Companies from Russia's Chuvashia hope to secure export deals in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov and Head of the Russian Export Center's representative office in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev held a meeting with delegation of business circles of Russian Chuvashia Republic, who arrived in Azerbaijan on a business mission, Trend reports via Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan.

Chuvash companies offer high quality products for the construction industry - these are waterproofing materials, paint and varnish products, nano-deflectors designed for ventilation of residential and non-residential premises, as well as elevators for warehouses and entrance doors.

Mirsayapov and Guliyev noted that Chuvash companies have good opportunities and prospects for developing the supply of their products to the Azerbaijani construction industry market, gave recommendations on participation in tenders, and also emphasized the importance of participating in specialized exhibitions, held on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Members of the delegation will be presented with their products at the collective stand of the Chuvash Republic at the BakuBuild International Construction Exhibition in Expo Center Baku.

Within the next few days, the participants of the business mission to Azerbaijan will expect a large number of individual negotiations with Azerbaijani companies and B2B meetings within the framework of the international exhibition.

It should be noted that the delegation included representatives of the following companies: GERVENT RUS LLC, BKR LLC, Waterproofing Technology LLC, Spektr LLC, SZ INKOST