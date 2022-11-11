Azerbaijan prepares legislative package regarding full transition to electronic labor contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A legislative package regarding the full transition to electronic labor contracts has been prepared and will be submitted to Azerbaijan's Parliament soon, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a joint meeting of the Parliamentary committees for Law Policy and State-Building, for Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, for Human Rights, for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations during the discussion of the bill "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

The minister noted that there would no longer be a need for paper-based work in this area.

"Office work, personnel management, and other parameters will be managed through an electronic system," he added.