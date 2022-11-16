Azerbaijan sees increase in electricity production in 10M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Electricity production in Azerbaijan from January through October 2022 increased by 3.8 percent, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

According to the minister, over 23.748 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were produced in the country during the reporting period of 2022.

Meanwhile, electricity exports accounted for 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours, and imports - 115.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, Shahbazov added.