Azerbaijani startup innovations to enter EU markets - Polish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project will link startup innovations of Azerbaijan with EU countries, Ambassador of Poland Rafal Poborski said at the Polish-Azerbaijani seminar on innovations in Baku on December 16, Trend reports.

"This multilateral initiative will bring technological solutions and help develop Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem," Poborski noted.

According to him, research and development of high-tech solutions will be carried out within the framework of the project.

The ambassador also noted that Poland is ready to share its experience in the field of innovation.

“As of 2022, we have over 5,000 innovative start-up companies, and we are ready to develop our cooperation in the future and share our experience,” Poborski added.

The purpose of the V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project is to establish and expand cooperation between the Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) and Azerbaijan in the field of innovations.