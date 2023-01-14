Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 14 January 2023 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

January 2, 2022

1.7

January 9, 2023

1.7

January 3, 2022

1.7

January 10, 2023

1.7

January 4, 2022

1.7

January 11, 2023

1.7

January 5, 2022

1.7

January 12, 2023

1.7

January 6, 2022

1.7

January 13, 2023

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0277 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has increased by 0.0226 manat and amounted to 1.8278 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

January 2, 2022

1.8114

January 9, 2023

1.8150

January 3, 2022

1.8114

January 10, 2023

1.8242

January 4, 2022

1.8114

January 11, 2023

1.8257

January 5, 2022

1.8029

January 12, 2023

1.8312

January 6, 2022

1.7887

January 13, 2023

1.8427

Average weekly

1.8052

Average weekly

1.8278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0011 manat and totaled 0.0243 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

January 2, 2022

0.0230

January 9, 2023

0.0235

January 3, 2022

0.0230

January 10, 2023

0.0244

January 4, 2022

0.0230

January 11, 2023

0.0244

January 5, 2022

0.0236

January 12, 2023

0.0242

January 6, 2022

0.0236

January 13, 2023

0.0250

Average weekly

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0243

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0906 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

January 2, 2022

0.0909

January 9, 2023

0.0908

January 3, 2022

0.0909

January 10, 2023

0.0905

January 4, 2022

0.0909

January 11, 2023

0.0905

January 5, 2022

0.0907

January 12, 2023

0.0905

January 6, 2022

0.0906

January 13, 2023

0.0905

Average weekly

0.0908

Average weekly

0.0906
