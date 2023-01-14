Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
January 2, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 9, 2023
|
1.7
|
January 3, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 10, 2023
|
1.7
|
January 4, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 11, 2023
|
1.7
|
January 5, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 12, 2023
|
1.7
|
January 6, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 13, 2023
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0277 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has increased by 0.0226 manat and amounted to 1.8278 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
January 2, 2022
|
1.8114
|
January 9, 2023
|
1.8150
|
January 3, 2022
|
1.8114
|
January 10, 2023
|
1.8242
|
January 4, 2022
|
1.8114
|
January 11, 2023
|
1.8257
|
January 5, 2022
|
1.8029
|
January 12, 2023
|
1.8312
|
January 6, 2022
|
1.7887
|
January 13, 2023
|
1.8427
|
Average weekly
|
1.8052
|
Average weekly
|
1.8278
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0011 manat and totaled 0.0243 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
January 2, 2022
|
0.0230
|
January 9, 2023
|
0.0235
|
January 3, 2022
|
0.0230
|
January 10, 2023
|
0.0244
|
January 4, 2022
|
0.0230
|
January 11, 2023
|
0.0244
|
January 5, 2022
|
0.0236
|
January 12, 2023
|
0.0242
|
January 6, 2022
|
0.0236
|
January 13, 2023
|
0.0250
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0243
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0906 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
January 2, 2022
|
0.0909
|
January 9, 2023
|
0.0908
|
January 3, 2022
|
0.0909
|
January 10, 2023
|
0.0905
|
January 4, 2022
|
0.0909
|
January 11, 2023
|
0.0905
|
January 5, 2022
|
0.0907
|
January 12, 2023
|
0.0905
|
January 6, 2022
|
0.0906
|
January 13, 2023
|
0.0905
|
Average weekly
|
0.0908
|
Average weekly
|
0.0906