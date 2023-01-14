Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate January 2, 2022 1.7 January 9, 2023 1.7 January 3, 2022 1.7 January 10, 2023 1.7 January 4, 2022 1.7 January 11, 2023 1.7 January 5, 2022 1.7 January 12, 2023 1.7 January 6, 2022 1.7 January 13, 2023 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0277 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has increased by 0.0226 manat and amounted to 1.8278 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate January 2, 2022 1.8114 January 9, 2023 1.8150 January 3, 2022 1.8114 January 10, 2023 1.8242 January 4, 2022 1.8114 January 11, 2023 1.8257 January 5, 2022 1.8029 January 12, 2023 1.8312 January 6, 2022 1.7887 January 13, 2023 1.8427 Average weekly 1.8052 Average weekly 1.8278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0011 manat and totaled 0.0243 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate January 2, 2022 0.0230 January 9, 2023 0.0235 January 3, 2022 0.0230 January 10, 2023 0.0244 January 4, 2022 0.0230 January 11, 2023 0.0244 January 5, 2022 0.0236 January 12, 2023 0.0242 January 6, 2022 0.0236 January 13, 2023 0.0250 Average weekly 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0243

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0906 manat.