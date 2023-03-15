Azerbaijan names number of real estate objects with registered ownership right for 2M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The total number of real estate objects with registered ownership rights in Azerbaijan increased from January through February 2023, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the service, this figure amounted to 80,274, up by 59.6 percent on annual basis, of which 13,613 (17 percent) accounted for primary registration and 66,661 (83 percent) for repeated registration.

From January through February this year, the number of primary registration operations increased by 16.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In the reporting period, 7,300 objects for which the right of ownership was registered were private and country houses, 57,297 land plots, 13,915 apartments, 1,141 non-residential areas, 506 non-residential buildings, 89 property complexes, and 26 multi-story residential buildings.

Meanwhile, 13,803 real estate objects registered by the state accounted for Baku, and the rest - the regions.

In 2022, 382,319 real estate ownership registration operations (85,449 primary and 296,879 repeated) were carried out in Azerbaijan. Out of the total number of transactions, land plots comprised 59.2 percent, residential premises – 24.7 percent, private houses – 12.9 percent, and non-residential premises accounted for two percent.