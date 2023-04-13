Azerbaijan shares data on its crude oil production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan in March 2023 amounted to 515,000 barrels, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, daily oil production, including condensate, reached 632,000 barrels.

Moreover, within OPEC+ (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to reduce production is 33,000 barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684,000 barrels.

As the ministry noted, the total oil production in the country last year amounted to 32.6 million tons, including condensate. At the same time, the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli field accounted for production worth 20.4 million tons, while the Shah Deniz field - 4.4 million tons, including condensate. Meanwhile, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 7.8 million tons of oil, including condensate.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil, including condensate, 24.9 million tons of which fell to the consortium, while 1.4 million tons accounted for SOCAR.