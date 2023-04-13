Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss priority areas of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have opportunities to expand ties in investment, transport and logistics, trade, industry, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals and other areas, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

This matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani delegation headed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina Staša Košarac.

Jabbarov noted the achievements in non-oil exports as a result of work to stimulate entrepreneurship and increase competitiveness in Azerbaijan, mechanisms to support small and medium-sized businesses and other measures.

He also stressed that in terms of expanding the export destinations, the market of Bosnia and Herzegovina is attractive and opens up new opportunities for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

Košarac shared his opinion on the prospects for strengthening bilateral economic relations, stimulating investments, and exchanging experience in interaction in the non-oil sector.

Besides, within the framework of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, a meeting was held with the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krišto.

Jabbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting great potential for strengthening economic and trade cooperation.

Krišto pointed out that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Bosnia and Herzegovina, highly appreciated the support provided by Azerbaijan during the floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and noted the importance of expanding mutual trade and economic ties.

Within the framework of the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Azerbaijan and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Bosnia and Herzegovina.