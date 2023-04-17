Azerbaijan issues most startup certificates to projects in service sector for 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. As many as 10 startup certificates were issued to micro and small business entities in Azerbaijan from January through March 2023, and in total - 91 start-up certificates so far, Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, up to 90 percent of the certificates fell on software and mobile applications in the service sector.

Of the SMEs which received these certificates, 83 were micro-entrepreneurship entities, and eight - were small business entities. Most of the start-up certificates issued to SMEs accounted for projects in the service sector.

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.

The micro and small-sized enterprises, the projects of which are under development, should apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.

The application form and other necessary documents can be found at the following link: https://smb.gov.az/az/nav/startap-sehadetnamesi