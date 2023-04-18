EU to provide financing to Azerbaijan under joint program with Council of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Four country projects will be implemented in Azerbaijan within the framework of the third phase of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGGIII) program, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said, Trend reports.

Michalko made the remark at a presentation on the implementation of the third phase of the PGGII joint program of the EU and the Council of Europe for 2023-2027.

The ambassador stressed that the total amount required for the project implementation is 2.5 million euros, of which 80 percent is provided by the EU.

"This program is aimed at assisting the Azerbaijani authorities in strengthening institutional capacity to combat and prevent economic crimes, and supporting reforms in the judiciary system and combat of inequality," the ambassador said.

Michalko expressed hope that this program will help attract new investments to Azerbaijan.

The Partnership for Good Governance is a joint initiative of the European Union and the Council of Europe in the Eastern Partnership region.

This program supports the countries of the Eastern Partnership in bringing their legislation and practices closer to European standards in the field of human rights, the rule of law and democracy.