Tax revenues to Azerbaijani economy increase by 82% in 2022 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Tax revenues to the Azerbaijani economy increased by 82 percent in 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during an event themed "Heydar Aliyev and Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, in general, funds in the amount of 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) were transferred to the budget through the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan.

"This figure is considered to be a record for the period of Azerbaijan's independence. The achievement of such results is due to a number of financial benefits and incentives determined by the Azerbaijani government. It is gratifying that more than 80 percent of taxes paid, especially in the non-oil sector, fall on the private sector," the minister added.