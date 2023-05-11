Azerbaijan establishing rules of state regulation in space industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The rules of state regulation in the space industry are being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the new draft law "on Space activities" at today's meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising.

According to the draft law, the regulation of space activities in Azerbaijan is carried out in such areas as certification of goods (works, services) intended for space activities, related processes and production methods; state registration of space objects; and other areas of regulation of space activities arising from this law.

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos space agency does not need to obtain licenses and permits provided for in the list approved by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority to perform the relevant work in the areas of its activities.

The company owns two communication satellites – Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit Azersky satellite.

The first Azerbaijani Azerspace-1 satellite was launched into orbit in 2013 and its service life is 17 years, while the second communication satellite was launched into orbit in 2018 and its service life is up to 22 years.