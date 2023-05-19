Azerbaijan sets new rules for regulating tariffs in electricity sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. New rules for regulating prices (tariffs) in the electricity sector are being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the new "On Electric Power Industry" law approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, regulated prices and tariffs in the electricity sector are set by Azerbaijani Tariff Council.

Regulated prices and tariffs of the electric power sector are the following:

- electricity transmission tariffs;

- electricity distribution tariffs;

- tariffs for market operator services;

- transmission and distribution network connection prices;

- tariffs for the supply of electricity to consumers by an authorized supplier under Article 19.8 of this law.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2024, with the exception of the provisions of Articles 39.2 and 39.3 of this document.

This law regulates relations arising between subjects of the electric power industry, consumers and state bodies (institutions) operating in the electric power sector related to the production, storage, transmission, distribution, supply, import, export and consumption of electricity.