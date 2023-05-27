Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 27 May 2023
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 15

1.7

May 22

1.7

May 16

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 17

1.7

May 24

1.7

May 18

1.7

May 25

1.7

May 19

1.7

May 26

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0111 manat, to 1.8319 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 15

1.8466

May 22

1.8390

May 16

1.8499

May 23

1.8374

May 17

1.8469

May 24

1.8325

May 18

1.8417

May 25

1.8250

May 19

1.8298

May 26

1.8254

Average weekly

1.8430

Average weekly

1.8319

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0212 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 15

0.0217

May 22

0.0212

May 16

0.0213

May 23

0.0212

May 17

0.0211

May 24

0.0211

May 18

0.0211

May 25

0.0211

May 19

0.0211

May 26

0,0212

Average weekly

0.0213

Average weekly

0.0212

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0007 manat and made up 0.0855 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 15

0.0866

May 22

0.0858

May 16

0.0864

May 23

0.0857

May 17

0.0861

May 24

0.0856

May 18

0.0860

May 25

0.0854

May 19

0.0858

May 26

0.0850

Average weekly

0.0862

Average weekly

0.0855
