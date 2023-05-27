Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
May 23
|
1.7
|
May 17
|
1.7
|
May 24
|
1.7
|
May 18
|
1.7
|
May 25
|
1.7
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 26
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0111 manat, to 1.8319 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 15
|
1.8466
|
May 22
|
1.8390
|
May 16
|
1.8499
|
May 23
|
1.8374
|
May 17
|
1.8469
|
May 24
|
1.8325
|
May 18
|
1.8417
|
May 25
|
1.8250
|
May 19
|
1.8298
|
May 26
|
1.8254
|
Average weekly
|
1.8430
|
Average weekly
|
1.8319
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0212 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 15
|
0.0217
|
May 22
|
0.0212
|
May 16
|
0.0213
|
May 23
|
0.0212
|
May 17
|
0.0211
|
May 24
|
0.0211
|
May 18
|
0.0211
|
May 25
|
0.0211
|
May 19
|
0.0211
|
May 26
|
0,0212
|
Average weekly
|
0.0213
|
Average weekly
|
0.0212
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0007 manat and made up 0.0855 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 15
|
0.0866
|
May 22
|
0.0858
|
May 16
|
0.0864
|
May 23
|
0.0857
|
May 17
|
0.0861
|
May 24
|
0.0856
|
May 18
|
0.0860
|
May 25
|
0.0854
|
May 19
|
0.0858
|
May 26
|
0.0850
|
Average weekly
|
0.0862
|
Average weekly
|
0.0855