Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 15 1.7 May 22 1.7 May 16 1.7 May 23 1.7 May 17 1.7 May 24 1.7 May 18 1.7 May 25 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 26 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0111 manat, to 1.8319 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 15 1.8466 May 22 1.8390 May 16 1.8499 May 23 1.8374 May 17 1.8469 May 24 1.8325 May 18 1.8417 May 25 1.8250 May 19 1.8298 May 26 1.8254 Average weekly 1.8430 Average weekly 1.8319

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0212 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 15 0.0217 May 22 0.0212 May 16 0.0213 May 23 0.0212 May 17 0.0211 May 24 0.0211 May 18 0.0211 May 25 0.0211 May 19 0.0211 May 26 0,0212 Average weekly 0.0213 Average weekly 0.0212

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0007 manat and made up 0.0855 manat.