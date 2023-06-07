Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's economy minister shares production data for country's regions

Economy Materials 7 June 2023 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's economy minister shares production data for country's regions

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Total production output by regions of Azerbaijan increased from January through March 2023, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to him, this figure amounted to 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion), up by 13.1 percent (in nominal prices).

Azerbaijan's GDP in the first quarter of this year increased by 0.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022 - up to 30.31 billion manat ($17.83 billion).

Besides, last year, the country's total GDP increased by 4.6 percent to 133.8 billion manat ($78.7 billion) compared to the preceding year, and non-oil GDP - by 9.1 percent, making up 69.8 billion manat ($41 billion).

Azerbaijan's economy minister shares production data for country's regions
Azerbaijan's economy minister shares production data for country's regions
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more