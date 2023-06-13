Uzbekistan eyes using new fertilizers terminal at Baku Port - deputy minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Uzbekistan will start using a new terminal for mineral fertilizers at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Muminov told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Uzbekistan actively uses the port of Poti in Georgia and the Baku port to export its goods. However, it is worth noting that the infrastructure of the Baku port is much more developed. As part of the second phase of modernization of the Baku port, a new terminal for mineral fertilizers will start operating, which we will also use for our needs. We also got acquainted with the capabilities of bulk carriers, Ro-Ro ports. We were shown new vessels built for double-deck wagons. They will significantly help us to reduce the delivery time. Already, in fact, we were able to reduce the transportation time by half – from a month to two weeks, thanks to the improvement of operational activities on the part of our Azerbaijani colleagues. Today, thanks to these efforts, not only Uzbekistan uses the transport potential of Azerbaijan, but also the whole of Central Asia," he said.

Muminov stressed that Uzbekistan is already actively using the infrastructure of the Baku port, especially for sugar imports.

"This year we want to increase sugar supplies through Azerbaijan to 300,000. In addition, we have sent about 100 wagons to help Azerbaijan to ship sugar," he said.

He also noted that a large delegation from Uzbekistan, which included both private companies and representatives of government agencies, has recently visited Azerbaijan.

"Among these companies were our main exporters and importers, who mainly work through the Georgian port of Poti and the Baku port. We held about 10 meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan, with the State Customs Service, in the Baku port, in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as with representatives of the Baku Shipyard. We managed to get acquainted with Azerbaijani transport potential and capabilities," the deputy minister said.

Meanwhile, earlier, Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of the Baku Port, said that the mineral fertilizers terminal of the Baku port is expected to be commissioned in June or July this year.