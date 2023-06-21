Azerbaijan develops new projects related to labor legislation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. New projects on labor legislation have been developed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the opening ceremony of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum, Trend reports.

“We are holding discussions in this direction with our colleagues, and I do not want to disclose these provisions, as the discussions have not yet been completed. Today, enough people are involved in informal employment," the minister said.

The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku today.

Aside from Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade are attending the event.

The event is also attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, deputies, and representatives of the media.