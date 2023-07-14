Türkiye reveals volume of ready-made clothing exports to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Exports of ready-made clothing from Türkiye to Germany from January through June 2023 decreased by 14.8 percent to $1.6 billion compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

In June, exports of ready-made clothing from Türkiye to Germany decreased by 13.9 percent to $286.1 million compared to the same month of 2022.

From January through June 2023, exports of ready-made clothing from Türkiye decreased by 7.2 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $10.1 billion.

In June 2023, Türkiye exported ready-made clothes worth $1.7 million, which is 15.6 percent less than in June last year.

Over the past 12 months (June 2022-June 2023), Türkiye has exported ready-made clothing worth $20.6 billion.