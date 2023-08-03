Azerbaijan updates on Barda-Aghdam railway reconstruction work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The reconstruction of the Barda-Aghdam railway line is progressing rapidly, with 70 percent of the construction work completed, Trend reports.

The design for the 47.1-kilometer railway line has reached a completion rate of 90 percent.

Notably, the project is expected to be fully completed this year. The construction includes 128 engineering structures, including two bridges.

The initiative to build the Barda-Aghdam railway line in Azerbaijan was set in motion by a decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev on November 24, 2020.

Moreover, active efforts are ongoing in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to construct main roads and railways, with significant projects like the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Dashalti, Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highways, among others.