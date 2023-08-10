Azerbaijan's average annual inflation slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Azerbaijan increased by 12.2 percent from January through July 2023, compared to the previous year, Trend reports.

The consumer price index stood at 12.7 percent at the end of June.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, food, beverages and tobacco prices went up by 14.3 percent over the year, while non-food products – by 11 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.4 percent.

The country’s CPI in July 2023 decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year.