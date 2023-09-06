Azerbaijan's Economy Minister meets with CEO of ICIEC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) Osama Qaisi, informed Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We discussed with Osama Qaisi, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the issues that are on the agenda within the framework of our country's membership in ICIEC and bilateral cooperation," the minister noted.

The two officials discussed boosting trade and investment, providing insurance instruments for the business environment, and implementing joint projects during the meeting.