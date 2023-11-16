Azerbaijan's Zangilan apts to be key logistical hub in region - President's representative

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan's Zangilan has the potential to become a major logistics center in the region, Special representative of Azerbaijan's President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur economic region Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He delivered a speech at the international conference "International transport and logistics corridor: development impulses from Zangilan," which was held in Zangilan.

He also mentioned that Aghali village in Zangilan district now has 175 families (871 people).

"According to the "Great Return State Program," three cities, five towns, and twenty-four villages will be created in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan between 2022 and 2026. Zangilan will be transformed into a transit hub. Furthermore, the groundwork for a new route in Aghband for the development of commerce and transportation relations with Iran was established," Hajiyev noted.

Today, an international conference on the theme "International transport and logistics corridor: development impulses from Zangilan" began in Zangilan.

The conference is held under the joint organization of the special representative office of Azerbaijan's President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the East Zangezur Economic Region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The conference's goal is to facilitate debates between the public, corporate, and academic sectors about the development and expansion of transregional transportation corridors, as well as to foster cooperation among stakeholders.

