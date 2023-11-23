Azerbaijan and UNECE discuss potential energy sector cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Deputy Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Samir Veliyev met with Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Dmitry Maryasin at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on energy security and energy transition in the SPECA region, as well as the significance of international relations in developing sustainable and carbon-neutral energy systems and the utilization of 'green' technologies.

The Deputy Minister discussed Azerbaijan's energy policy and reforms, as well as recent initiatives to boost the proportion of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance and plans to export 'green' energy and 'green' hydrogen to Europe.

Azerbaijan has also taken the voluntary step of increasing the proportion of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance.

During the discussion, the parties discussed potential areas of collaboration in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and the UNECE, as well as their interest in further expanding relations.