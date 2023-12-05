Azerbaijan earmarks for restoration of post-victory Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Since the end of the second Karabakh war, significant progress has been made in the construction and restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands from Armenian domination, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The Prime Minister stated that 12 billion manats ($7 billion) were provided from Azerbaijan's national budget for restoration and construction work in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones in the three years following the victory.

"Despite the fact that the state budget for 2024 includes 4 billion manat for this purpose, A total of 14.5 billion manat ($8.5 billion) will be set aside for the implementation of the "I State Program on Great Return" in the coming years. In total, approximately 30.5 billion manat ($17.9 billion) will be necessary in 2022-2026," he stated.

Ali Asadov further stated that focused and large-scale initiatives implemented in the economic regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the package of tax, customs, social, investment, credit, and other benefits provided, contribute to the quick restoration of the economy.

"The initial phase of the return process under the "I State Program on Great Return" has been launched, providing for the resettlement of 34,500 families (140,000 citizens) until 2026," he added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel