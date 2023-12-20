Azerbaijan introduces big discounts on railway transportation for Turkish carriers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has introduced significant discounts on railway transportation for Turkish carriers, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a meeting with the Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was noted that the implementation of the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project is crucial for establishing direct railway communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

In this regard, the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of both countries in September of this year was emphasized.

The parties highlighted the significance of cooperation in environmental protection and in combating climate change.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the "Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan Railway Project between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" on September 25.

The Kars-Nakhchivan railway will be put into operation within five years. The new transport project provides for the construction of a railway line with a length of 224 kilometers.

