Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore trade ties diversification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed diversification of trade ties, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"As part of our trip to the Davos Economic Forum, we met with Faisal Alibrahim, the Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia. Our discussions covered the issues on the agenda of our bilateral economic relations, the diversification of the trade relations, as well as the mutual promotion of investments," the minister explained.

Will be updated