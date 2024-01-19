Middle Corridor gaining increasing importance - President Vučić

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Middle Corridor is gaining increasing importance, stated Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

"This route is becoming more and more crucial. The Northern route is not less important, but the Middle Corridor today emerges as one of the most significant ones," he said.

President Vučić also emphasized the importance of establishing energy interconnectors between Balkan countries, such as between Greece and Bulgaria, Serbia and Bulgaria. He highlighted the significance of support from international financial organizations for these projects.

"We hope that the North Macedonia interconnector will also receive significant support from EBRD or EIB, as other projects have. This is crucial because we need to connect ourselves to TAP and TANAP. With energy and connectivity issues, we need the EBRD on board," the president added.

The Middle Corridor starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.