...
Azerbaijan's metropolis sees erection of new social housing

Economy Materials 24 January 2024 18:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's metropolis sees erection of new social housing

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) will start construction of new social housing in Baku, Trend reports.

Citing the information, apartment complexes will be developed on a 2.31-hectare land piece at the following address: Surakhani district, Govsan settlement, 8th mile of Airport-Zikh highway, "10 H."

Works on the preparation of town planning substantiation and the development of construction projects are started in connection with the construction of buildings.

