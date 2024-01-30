Baker Hughes unveils new hydrogen testing facility in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Baker Hughes has unveiled a new hydrogen testing facility in Florence, Italy, Trend reports.

According to the company, the new facility comes with a testing platform for full load testing, offering total fuel flexibility of up to 100 percent hydrogen. It's equipped with a 300-bar pressure and a storage capacity of 2,450 kg.

This infrastructure, designed with top-notch safety and security standards especially important for hydrogen, enables Baker Hughes to test turbines under various project conditions, giving customers added confidence in their operations. The hydrogen testing facility will now act as a central point for Baker Hughes to work closely with customers in the expanding hydrogen economy.

Moreover, Baker Hughes just wrapped up making and testing its NovaLT 16 hydrogen turbines for Air Products’ Net-Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex in Edmonton, Canada. The company reported that the turbines went through full load testing at the recently revealed Hydrogen Testing Facility. This line of turbines can be used for different industrial purposes, such as combined heat and power, as well as for pipeline and gas storage operations.

The company also shared updates on another crucial hydrogen project with Air Products, marking the delivery of the initial two advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia. This project, which stands as the world's largest green hydrogen initiative through the joint efforts of ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, is making significant strides. Baker Hughes recently invested in expanding its manufacturing site in Modon, Saudi Arabia, to better aid project deliveries in the region, including NEOM, by providing localized testing and packaging solutions. These initiatives are part of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies on hydrogen that began in 2021.