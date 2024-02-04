Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 48.875 manat ($28.75), or 1.42 percent, this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold fell by 26.6152 manat, or $15.66 (0.77 percent), from the previous week to 3,465.5945 manat ($2,038.58).

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 22 3,442.245 manat ($2,024.85) January 29 3,444.8375 manat ($2.026.37) January 23 3,447.974 manat ($2,028.22) January 30 3,454.026 manat ($2.031.77) January 24 3,441.548 manat ($2,024.44) January 31 3,458.6925 manat ($2.034.52) January 25 3,427.081 manat ($2,015.93) February 1 3,476.704 manat ($2.045.12) January 26 3,436.0485 manat ($2,021.2) February 2 3,493.7125 manat ($2.055.12) Average weekly 3,438.9793 manat ($2,022.93) Average weekly 3,465.5945 manat ($2,038.58)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.3873 manat (23 cents), or 0.99 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.1994 manat ($23.06), which is 2.18 percent, or 0.8351 manat (49 cents) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 22 38.2567 manat ($23.25) January 29 38.9785 manat ($22.93) January 23 37,9143 manat ($23.14) January 30 39.3417 manat ($23.14) January 24 38.0648 manat ($22.39) January 31 39.2496 manat ($22.39) January 25 38.6563 manat ($22.74) February 1 39.0616 manat ($22.74) January 26 38.9296 manat ($22.9) February 2 39.3658 manat ($22.9) Average weekly 38.3643 manat ($22.57) Average weekly 39.1994 manat ($23.06)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 2.261 manat ($1.33), or 0.15 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum grew by 32.5584 manat or $19.15 (2.12 percent) to 1,566.0978 manat ($921.23) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 22 1,534,0035 manat ($902.35) January 29 1,557,0045 manat ($915.88) January 23 1,535,814 manat ($903.41) January 30 1,579,096 manat ($903.41) January 24 1,537.1315 manat ($904.19) January 31 1,568.318 manat ($922.54) January 25 1,537,3015 ($904.29) February 1 1,566.805 manat ($921.65) January 26 1,523.4465 manat ($896.14) February 2 1,559.2655 manat ($917.21) Average weekly 1,533.5394 manat ($902.08) Average weekly 1,566.0978 manat ($921.23)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 24.038 manat ($14.14), or 1.48 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 2.89 percent, or 46.6327 manat ($27.43) compared to last week, amounting to 1,658.384 manat ($975.52).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium January 22 1,608,336 manat ($946.07) January 29 1,629.382 manat ($946.07) January 23 1,607.4945 manat ($945.58) January 30 1,672.018 manat ($945.58) January 24 1,608.2085 manat ($946) January 31 1,667.9465 manat ($981.14) January 25 1,642.71 manat ($966.3) February 1 1,669.1535 manat ($981.85) January 26 1,592.0075 manat ($936.47) February 2 1,653.42 manat ($972.6) Average weekly 1,611.7513 manat ($948.09) Average weekly 1,658.384 manat ($975.52)

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel