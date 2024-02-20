Azerbaijani, Turkish companies ink MoU on plant construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Turkish company Gürok Group to study the possibilities of the construction of a glassware plant in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The plant is intended to meet the glass container needs of both domestic and international food and beverage makers. Gürok Group, rated fifth in the world in the production of glass products, engages in a variety of areas, including glassware, tiles, industrial equipment, construction, and tourism," the publication reads.

Azerbaijan Investment Company Joint-Stock Company (“AIC”) was established by presidential decree in March 2006. All shares of AIC are owned by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The company is governed by a supervisory board appointed by the Ministry of Economy. The main economic purpose of the AIC is capital investments in the non-oil sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The AIC's objectives are to promote the development of the country's economy, stimulate the development of entrepreneurship, and attract foreign investors to Azerbaijan.

