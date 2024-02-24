Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
12 February
|
1,7
|
19 February
|
1,7
|
13 February
|
1,7
|
20 February
|
1,7
|
14 February
|
1,7
|
21 February
|
1,7
|
15 February
|
1,7
|
22 February
|
1,7
|
16 February
|
1,7
|
23 February
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0080 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0090 manat and amounted to 1.8366 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
12 February
|
1,8346
|
19 February
|
1,8323
|
13 February
|
1,8299
|
20 February
|
1,8308
|
14 February
|
1,8213
|
21 February
|
1,8386
|
15 February
|
1,8236
|
22 February
|
1,8412
|
16 February
|
1,8290
|
23 February
|
1,8403
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8277
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8366
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0184 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
12 February
|
0,0187
|
19 February
|
0,0184
|
13 February
|
0,0186
|
20 February
|
0,0184
|
14 February
|
0,0186
|
21 February
|
0,0184
|
15 February
|
0,0186
|
22 February
|
0,0183
|
16 February
|
0,0184
|
23 February
|
0,0183
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0186
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0184
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0004 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0549 manat per lira.
|
The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
12 February
|
0,0554
|
19 February
|
0,0551
|
13 February
|
0,0553
|
20 February
|
0,0550
|
14 February
|
0,0553
|
21 February
|
0,0550
|
15 February
|
0,0553
|
22 February
|
0,0548
|
16 February
|
0,0552
|
23 February
|
0,0547
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0553
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0549
