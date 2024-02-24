Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 12 February 1,7 19 February 1,7 13 February 1,7 20 February 1,7 14 February 1,7 21 February 1,7 15 February 1,7 22 February 1,7 16 February 1,7 23 February 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0080 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0090 manat and amounted to 1.8366 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 12 February 1,8346 19 February 1,8323 13 February 1,8299 20 February 1,8308 14 February 1,8213 21 February 1,8386 15 February 1,8236 22 February 1,8412 16 February 1,8290 23 February 1,8403 Average rate per week 1,8277 Average rate per week 1,8366

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0184 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 12 February 0,0187 19 February 0,0184 13 February 0,0186 20 February 0,0184 14 February 0,0186 21 February 0,0184 15 February 0,0186 22 February 0,0183 16 February 0,0184 23 February 0,0183 Average rate per week 0,0186 Average rate per week 0,0184

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0004 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0549 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 12 February 0,0554 19 February 0,0551 13 February 0,0553 20 February 0,0550 14 February 0,0553 21 February 0,0550 15 February 0,0553 22 February 0,0548 16 February 0,0552 23 February 0,0547 Average rate per week 0,0553 Average rate per week 0,0549

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel