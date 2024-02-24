Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 24 February 2024 17:08 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

12 February

1,7

19 February

1,7

13 February

1,7

20 February

1,7

14 February

1,7

21 February

1,7

15 February

1,7

22 February

1,7

16 February

1,7

23 February

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0080 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0090 manat and amounted to 1.8366 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

12 February

1,8346

19 February

1,8323

13 February

1,8299

20 February

1,8308

14 February

1,8213

21 February

1,8386

15 February

1,8236

22 February

1,8412

16 February

1,8290

23 February

1,8403

Average rate per week

1,8277

Average rate per week

1,8366

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0184 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

12 February

0,0187

19 February

0,0184

13 February

0,0186

20 February

0,0184

14 February

0,0186

21 February

0,0184

15 February

0,0186

22 February

0,0183

16 February

0,0184

23 February

0,0183

Average rate per week

0,0186

Average rate per week

0,0184

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0004 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0549 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

12 February

0,0554

19 February

0,0551

13 February

0,0553

20 February

0,0550

14 February

0,0553

21 February

0,0550

15 February

0,0553

22 February

0,0548

16 February

0,0552

23 February

0,0547

Average rate per week

0,0553

Average rate per week

0,0549

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more