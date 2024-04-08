TotalEnergies boosts US gas output with Dorado field stake acquisition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. TotalEnergies has agreed to purchase Lewis Energy Group's 20 percent stake in the Dorado leases, which are operated by EOG Resources (80 percent) in the Eagle Ford shale gas play, Trend reports.

According to the company, situated in Texas, the Dorado field will enable TotalEnergies to increase its net natural gas production in the US by 50 million cubic feet a day (Mcf/d) in 2024, with the potential for an additional 50 Mcf/d by 2028.

Meanwhile, the field's emission intensity is approximately 10 kg CO2e/boe. In 2023, TotalEnergies' net US natural gas output reached around 340 Mcf/d (450 Mcf/d technical production).

TotalEnergies emerged as the top exporter of US LNG in 2023, shipping over 10 million tons, thanks to its 16.6-percent ownership in the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana and various long-term purchasing agreements. With the first phase of the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas underway, the company's LNG export capacity will rise to 15 million tons per year by 2030.

The US stands as a pivotal territory for TotalEnergies' Integrated Power strategy. Within its portfolio lie 25 GW of renewable energy projects, along with flexible generation assets including 1.5 GW of gas-fired power plants situated in Texas, and a trading center based in Houston.