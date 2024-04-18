Azerbaijan sets import customs duty on motorcycles, electric bicycles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Changes have been made to the “Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties", Trend reports via relevant decision signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The document states that import customs duty will be 15 percent for motorbikes with a piston internal combustion engine with a cylinder capacity of little more than 50 cm3 and bicycles with an electric motor with a maximum speed of more than 50 km/h.

This decision will come into force 30 days from the date of its publication.

8711 10 000 – – piston internal combustion engine with a cylinder displacement of no more than 50 cm3: 8711 10 000 1 – – – maximum speed, determined by its design (or technical indicators), more than 50 km/h nos. 15 8711 10 000 9 – ­– – other nos. 15

8711 60 900 – – other: 8711 60 900 1 – – – maximum speed, determined by its design (or technical indicators), more than 50 km/h nos. 15 8711 60 900 9 – – – other nos. 15

