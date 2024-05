BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund have been named in Azerbaijan, the annual report "On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" said, Trend reports.

Budget revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund budget were fulfilled by 259.4 million manat ($152.4 million), or 19.2 percent more than the approved forecast indicator of 217.7 million manat ($127.9 million).

Will be updated