Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The price of an ounce of gold increased by 1.76 manat, or $1.04 (0.04 percent), last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 83.9 manat or $49.3 (2.06 percent) compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 3,986 manat ($2,344).

Gold ounce value change May 20 4,144 manat ($2,440) May 27 3,983 manat ($2,341) May 21 4,100 manat ($2,412) May 28 3,983 manat ($2,341) May 22 4,101 manat ($2,413) May 29 4,009 manat ($2,358) May 23 4,033 manat ($2,370) May 30 3,969 manat ($2,334) May 24 3,968 manat ($2,334) May 31 3,985 manat ($2,343) Weekly average 4,070 manat ($2,394) Weekly average 3,986 manat ($2,344)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.24 manat (14 cents), or 0.46 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 53 manat ($31), which is 0.08 percent, or 0.04 manat (2.4 cents) more than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 20 55 manat ($32) May 27 52.4 manat ($31) May 21 53 manat ($31) May 28 52.4 manat ($31) May 22 54 manat ($32) May 29 54.6 manat ($32) May 23 52 manat ($30.6) May 30 53.8 manat ($31.6) May 24 51.6 manat ($30.3) May 31 52.6 manat ($30.9) Weekly average 53 manat ($28.8) Weekly average 53 manat ($31)

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 28 manat ($16), or 1.6 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 10 manat, or $5.9 (0.57 percent), to 1,769 manat ($1,040) compared to the previous week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 20 1,855 manat ($1,091) May 27 1,771 manat ($1,041) May 21 1,762 manat ($1,036) May 28 1,771 manat ($1,041) May 22 1,783 manat ($1,050) May 29 1,804 manat ($1,061) May 23 1,760 manat ($1,035) May 30 1,757 manat ($1,033) May 24 1,740 manat ($1,023) May 31 1,742 manat ($1,025) Weekly average 1,780 manat ($1,050) Weekly average 1,769 manat ($1,040)

During last week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 56.6 manat or $33.3 (3.4 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 3.64 percent, or 62.2 manat ($36.6), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,644 manat ($967).

Palladium ounce value change May 20 1,730 manat ($1,017) May 27 1,665 manat ($979) May 21 1,721 manat ($1,012) May 28 1,665 manat ($979) May 22 1,740 manat ($1,023) May 29 1,669 manat ($982) May 23 1,700 manat ($1,000) May 30 1,612 manat ($948) May 24 1,660 manat ($976.5) May 31 1,608 manat ($946) Weekly average 1,706 manat ($1,003) Weekly average 1,644 manat ($967)

