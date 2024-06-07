Austrian companies set to reap benefits of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Austrian companies are eager to benefit Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a source in the CJSC told Trend.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov with Chairman of the Board of the Austrian Federal Railways Company Andreas Matthä, leaders of Rail Cargo, and other leading transport and logistics companies in Austria during Rustamov's visit to Vienna.

The meeting thoroughly examined the current state of cooperation, along with the potential for joint collaboration to efficiently coordinate freight transportation between China and Europe and establish return freight within the framework of the Middle Corridor.



Furthermore, there was talk about the ins and outs of transporting goods from Black Sea ports to various European countries.



Simultaneously, details were shared regarding the enhanced capabilities of the modernized BTK railway line, aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor. It has now begun its freight operations.

The leaders of the Austrian companies have shown a keen interest in tapping into the potential of the Middle Corridor, especially the BTK railway line.



It is worth mentioning that the BTK, which spans a total length of 846 km, was inaugurated towards the end of 2017.



The railway spans 504 km in Azerbaijan, 263 km in Georgia, and 79 km in Türkiye.



As of May 20, 2024, the BTK's capacity has been expanded to accommodate five million tons of cargo transportation annually.



The BTK forms an integral part of the Middle Corridor system.

